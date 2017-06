Young actors to perform in “Chicken Little”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Young actors perform in a new show, and you’re invited to attend.

Friday, June 23, the Junior Performing Arts Camp will present the show “Chicken Little.”

The show starts at 6:00 p.m. at The Ned in downtown Jackson.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, call (731) 425-8397.