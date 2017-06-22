2 women charged in deadly Jackson stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have charged two women in a domestic violence investigation after a Wednesday morning stabbing that left a man dead.

Ebony Pruitt, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kelset Price, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Pruitt’s mother, Vernetta Pruitt, 53, is charged with tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation.

Police responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Glendale Street where Price was found with multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

Price was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Ebony Pruitt fatally stabbed Price during an altercation, according to police.

Police say Vernetta Pruitt removed the knife from the crime scene. Officers later recovered the knife outside another home, according to the release.

Both women are being held in the Madison County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned at 8 a.m. Friday in Jackson City Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).