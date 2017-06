Get rid of prescription drugs, old paperwork at upcoming take back event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get rid of prescription drugs and old paperwork safely.

On Saturday, June 24, you can bring prescription drugs to the Jackson Fairgrounds for a community shred and drug take back.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

As well as dropping off old drugs, attendees can also shred old documents, like old credit cards statements, tax forms, and medical records.