Grubb’s Grocery to host 2 year anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. –A healthy grocery store celebrates a birthday, and you’re invited to the party.

On Saturday, June 24, Grubb’s Grocery in downtown Jackson will mark 2 years in business.

The public is invited to the festivities, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The store provides organic foods, pet products, vitamins and supplements, and even a full service deli.

For more information, call the store at (731) 300-7300.