Heavy Rain And Gusty Winds Friday!

Weather Update 10:55 PM CDT:

Models continue to indicate a rather quiet evening across West Tennessee. We’re still keeping an eye on the remnants of Cindy. For now, it looks like it will be quiet overnight. It is not until daybreak, or just after daybreak. Before we really see activity increase across West Tennessee. Looks like the core of what is left of Cindy will pass through around noonish – 2:00 PM. That is when the heaviest rain and strongest winds will probably be present.

Beyond tomorrow though, a stretch of quiet weather will greet us as another unseasonably strong High Pressure moves into the Midwest from Canada. This will drop day time highs into the low 80 degree range, and lows into the upper 50s. It’ll be a sigh of relief for a while.

