Jury considering ex-Vanderbilt football player’s rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A jury will return to continue deliberating on a verdict for the third of four former Vanderbilt University players charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

After 5.5 hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury retired for the night and will resume Friday morning.

Brandon Banks testified that he was bullied into participating in the assault. Prosecutors called that an excuse he made up because there was video evidence.

The victim took the stand in the trial, the fifth time she has testified in the rape.

Two other ex-players were previously convicted and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison after jury trials. A fourth ex-player charged in the incident has testified against his teammates.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. His trial began Monday.