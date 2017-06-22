Keli’s Farewell: Husband talks about her new role as mom

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Keli McAlister’s last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every night this week we will take a moment to recognize her.

Family is important to Keli. “To see Keli and Reece interact, it just makes me so proud,” Tyreece Miller, Keli’s husband, said.

Miller and Keli tied the knot in October 2015. The happy couple welcomed baby boy Reece on Nov. 20, 2016, just one day after Keli’s birthday.

“He has some of her best traits and some of my best traits, and he’s just a little ball of joy and love,” Miller said.

Baby Reece turned 7-months-old this week. “He’s big and strong and healthy and, gosh, we’re just so happy,” Miller said.

Reece also has a head full of hair. “I’m kind of envious of his hair,” Miller said. “You know, I think he took mine.”

Miller said Keli shares a special bond with their son. “If he hears his mother’s voice, no matter what he’s doing, he’ll stop, he’ll turn toward the TV, because he definitely recognizes his mother’s voice,” he said.

Keli announced in early June plans to step away to spend more time with her husband and son. “For her to make the decision to leave WBBJ, it just tells you how much of a devoted mother she is and how much she wants to be there for her family,” Miller said.

Miller said Keli is good at her job but is an even better mother.

Keli’s last day with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is Friday, June 23.