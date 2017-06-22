Madison Co. Commissioners look at wheel tax, property tax increase

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee met Thursday trying to find where $12 million can come from after it was taken back by the city.

“Is the city going to give up any of the $12 million to their taxpayers? Absolutely not,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

The Budget Committee met Thursday, scrambling to finalize a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year after $12 million previously allocated by the city was taken back following a Tuesday court ruling.

“Mainly, how we are going to come up with $12 million,” Mayor Harris said.

Two big things discussed will hit the pockets of everyone living in the county.

“We’ve discussed wheel tax. We have discussed property tax,” Mayor Harris said.

For the first time, County Commissioners are looking at enacting a wheel tax.

“Seventy-five dollars across the board,” Mayor Harris said. “That would be cars, motorcycles, trailers, you name it. Anything that’s licensed would be $75.”

That’s not all.

“The estimated amount for this year on a $75 wheel tax is just about $3.8 million, so the remainder of the $12 million will have to be made up in property taxes,” Mayor Harris said.

The mayor did not say how much property taxes could go up.

“They will lose more July 1 than they ever have,” Mayor Harris said. He also says the city is not helping and that they’re just hurting residents.

“On this tax increase, whatever it is, about 68 percent of it is going to be paid by city residents,” Mayor Harris said. “So how are city residents gaining anything? They’re losing.”

Harris says one thing that won’t suffer is education.

“As far as our schools, they are going to be funded because they are the backbone of our community,” Mayor Harris said.

The committee will meet again next Tuesday.