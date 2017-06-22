Madison Co. mayor says relationship between county, city of Jackson is strained

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the county works to find $12 million taken back by the city of Jackson, the relationship between county and city is now strained.

“Absolute betrayal as far as a relationship. We feel that,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

Tensions between Madison County and the city of Jackson are at an all-time high as the city wins an emergency injunction this week over $12 million the county has used to help fund schools for decades.

“They used school funding to justify rescinding and reneging on an agreement that they made with the people of this community,” Mayor Harris said.

Mayor Harris says the city’s argument that it’s fighting for fairness is simply not true.

“A lot of their numbers are smoke and mirrors because 60 to 65 percent of the sales tax collected is paid by someone other than people in Madison County. So it is not city residents paying that,” Mayor Harris said.

As for the relationship, he says it’s damaged.

“When you get stabbed in the back, you back up and re-examine your position a little bit,”Mayor Harris said. “We have dealt in good faith with the city for many, many years, and for the benefit of this community we will still have a relationship, but it’s not going to be on the same level as it was.”

Mayor Harris also says the county will make sure students get an education.

“We will fund it, but it’s going to cost the taxpayers more money so the city can pave streets instead of funding education,” Mayor Harris said.