Miss Tennessee Preliminary Winners-Night 2

JACKSON, Tenn.-Winners of the second round of the Miss Tennessee preliminary competition were announced Thursday night.

Miss Jackson, Kailey Jordan won the swimsuit competition and Miss Shelby County, Aria Stiles won the talent competition.

The third and final night of preliminaries will be held Friday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, beginning at 8.

The new Miss Tennessee will be crowned Saturday night.