Mugshots : Madison County : 6/21/17 – 6/22/17

1/13 Jesse Mitchell DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

2/13 Justin Roberts Aggravated domestic assault

3/13 Tony Greer Violation of community corrections, hold for other agency

4/13 Shelly Fisher Shoplifting



5/13 James Theus Sex offender registry violations

6/13 Richard Bates Public intoxication

7/13 Jerry Fields Violation of community corrections

8/13 James Mabry Vandalism



9/13 Heather Alford Vandalism

10/13 Darryl Pruitt Aggravated domestic assault

11/13 Christina Yanessa Vandalism

12/13 Charles Hill Shoplifting



13/13 Alisha McCrury Shoplifting



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.