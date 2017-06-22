Mugshots : Madison County : 6/21/17 – 6/22/17 June 22, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Jesse Mitchell DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Justin Roberts Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Tony Greer Violation of community corrections, hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Shelly Fisher Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13James Theus Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Richard Bates Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Jerry Fields Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13James Mabry Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Heather Alford Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Darryl Pruitt Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Christina Yanessa Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Charles Hill Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Alisha McCrury Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/22/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore