Retiring executive director of local ‘Habitat for Humanity’ honored

JACKSON, Tenn.-Habitat for Humanity celebrated Thursday the years of service by Terri Kozlowitz.

Kozlowitz is retiring as executive director at the end of the month after 20-plus years of service.

Habitat for Humanity recognized her by giving her a pin and a plaque for her service.

Many people also came by to wish her farewell.

“The best achievement I think is the lives that have been changed, the partner families who’ve been able to realize their dream of home ownership,” said Kozlowitz.

During her tenure, Habitat for Humanity built 80 houses. Mayor Jerry Gist proclaimed it Terri Kozlowitz Day in Jackson.