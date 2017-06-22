Third candidate for Trenton Special School District director meets board, community

TRENTON, Tenn.-The third and final candidate in the running for the superintendent position of the Trenton Special School district met with the board and community members, Thursday.

Tim Haney has been principal at Trenton Peabody High School for 14 years. He has also worked in the district for 33 years.

“If there is an advantage it’s that I’m familiar with what we’re doing and something’s that need to be continued and I would look for an opportunity to continue these things,” said Haney.

The Trenton Special School District will vote on their choice for superintendent. They will discuss it at the next school board meeting which is Monday.