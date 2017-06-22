WEATHER UPDATE

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST TENNESSEE, NORTH MISSISSIPPI, PARTS OF ARKANSAS, MISSOURI AND WESTERN KENTUCKY.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms in association of what is now Tropical Depression Cindy will overspread the Mid-South today continuing through early Saturday. locally heavy rainfall is likely. only isolated showers are possible in some areas of the Mid-South Saturday, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to trend warmer later next week.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

