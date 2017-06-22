Winner announced in “Battle of the Badges” blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn.-For two weeks, local first responders have been competing in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive helping Lifeline Blood Services in their efforts to increase donations.

This year’s trophy goes to Medical Center EMS. The trophy was presented during the All American Blood Drive Thursday afternoon.

First responders with that agency were able to encourage 54 people to come out and donate blood.

Paramedic Taylor Teel said it was challenging at times but working as a team got the job done.

“We worked hard for it. We had a lot of co-workers and friends and family of co-workers that gave on our behalf as well, so a lot of hard work and effort when into it but it was a good feeling to know that it all paid off,” said Teel.

This is the 5th year for the challenge and Lifeline would like to thank all participating agencies. A total of 210 people donated over the past two weeks.