Worship and pray with men across our area at upcoming conference

JACKSON, Tenn. –Attend a prayer conference with men from around our area.

Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, The Men of Destiny Church in Jackson will host Momentum 2017.

That’ll kick off with Friday worship at the church at 7:00 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Author Monty Weatherall.

Saturday, worship will start at 10:00 a.m. with breakfast, worship, prayer, and classes.

It’s free and open to all men.