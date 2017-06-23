Annual ‘Shred and Pill Takeback’ returns to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is the time to gather your old prescriptions and papers with your personal information on them, because tomorrow you can safely get rid of them.

Many of us have old prescriptions lining our medicine cabinets, but what many do not know is how to properly dispose of them.

“Sometimes people think they can just flush them down the toilet, or poor them down the sink,” State Representative Jimmy Eldridge said. “Believe it or not, and my background is chemistry and biology, these drugs get in our waterways.”

Eldridge is hoping to combat that problem. With the help of local law enforcement and the division of consumer affairs, he is hosting the tenth annual shred and pill take back event at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“The goal is to protect peoples identity, and let them feel comfortable that we are disposing their records and prescription drugs,” he said.

People can bring in anything from old utility bills, tax records or any other type of sensitive information they want shredded.

Eldridge said it can be dangerous if these types of documents fall into the wrong hands.

“(Identity theft) is a big problem all over the country, all over the state and the country, its a serious situation,” he said.

Cynthia Weil with the division of consumer affairs says it also helps our environment to properly dispose of pills and paper.

“Taking care of not only our identity, but our environment and the safety of our family and friends in the community,” she said.

The ‘Shred and Pill Takeback’ event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

All of the services are free to West Tennesseans.