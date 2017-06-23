Cooper Anderson Road closed as safety precaution following one-vehicle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Deputies responded to an afternoon wreck off Cooper Anderson Road, Friday afternoon.

Deputies said a tow truck struck a tree just before noon, totaling the vehicle.

The collision caused the truck’s diesel tank to rupture.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said they closed the road for as a precaution.

“We have 50 plus gallons of fuel spilled out here we are having to address and you now with the conditions how they are with the rain, fuel mixed with it its just extremely slick,” said Chief Turner.

No one was injured in the crash.