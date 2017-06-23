“A Few Good Men” program helps young men reach their full potential

MILAN, Tenn.-Members of a special program for students, and their mentors were honored, Friday night.

Entering its third year, “A Few Good Men” gives young men, ages 4 to 18, the chance to reach their full potential..

More than 20 students took part in the most recent class, seeing the work of this special campaign, first hand.

“A few men got together three years ago and was tired of seeing our young men fall victim to the streets so basically what this does is it proves mentors to them to help them to be law abiding citizens in society,” said Shereka Phinnessee, the event’s organizer.

Every year, one senior member is chosen as the recipient of a scholarship, made possible by the event.