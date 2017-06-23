Summer program keeps kids healthy

Youth and leaders in Jackson took to the court today to stay healthy.

“They come out and mingle together,” Bridgett Parham, administrator of Parks and Recreation, said. “They participate in some physical activity such as playing basketball and three point competitions.”

During the summer, the Parks and Rec Department designs days to keep kids moving.

Reports from the CDC say 20 percent of kids in the United States are obese.

The Parks and Recreation Department want to battle these numbers.

They also want kids to think outside of the box when it comes to what counts as exercise.

“We try to incorporate a lot of fun things that the kids will enjoy themselves and keep moving at the same time,” said Parham.

Kids from 10 different camps were in the Oman Arena today, and they came to play.

Every kid agreed that the reason they play basketball is because it is fun.

Everyone who got on the court received a ribbon just for participating and each camp got a trophy to take back to their building.

But more than anything, organizers say they hope they are showing how fun staying active can be for everyone.

“Just anything you can do along with your children and spend quality time with them,” Parham said. “Just keep them moving.”