Jackson police investigate second stabbing in three days

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police investigate a violent stabbing in downtown Jackson.

Investigators say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at In-Town Apartments on East Main Street.

Officers say an uncle stabbed his nephew several times after an argument.

Police say the nephew went to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say they have the uncle in custody.

This comes just 2 days after a deadly stabbing in west Jackson.

Police say 30-year-old Kelset Price was killed Wednesday morning during an argument in a home on Glendale Street.

Investigators say Ebony and Vernetta Pruitt are charged in the crime and will be arraigned Friday morning.