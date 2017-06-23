Miss Tennessee preliminary round winners-Night 3

JACKSON, Tenn.-Here are the results from night three’s preliminary round of Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.

Friday evening, the winner in the swimsuit competition was Miss Lexington, Katy Davis and in the talent competition,

Miss Chattanooga, Sarah Harris was the winner.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News into the weekend for continued coverage of this year’s pageant. The final competition begins Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, where the new Miss Tennessee will be crowned.