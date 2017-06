Mugshots : Madison County : 6/22/17 – 6/23/17

1/14 Vernetta Pruitt Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

2/14 Tovon Martin Violation of community corrections

3/14 Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections

4/14 Roy Holmes Simple domestic assault



5/14 Ronald Fuzzell Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/14 Robert Graybeal Violation of probation

7/14 Regina Dunn Violation of probation

8/14 Matthew Kizer Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Marsha Hayes Aggravated assault

10/14 Kamondre McNeal Failure to appear

11/14 Harold Anthony Aggravated robbery, violation of community corrections

12/14 Ermateen James Vandalism



13/14 Damien Ellison Failure to comply

14/14 April Vestal Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/23/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.