Possible gun found Memorial Day weekend in Holly Bobo trial

HARDIN, Tenn — Two weeks before one of the biggest cases ever tried in Hardin County new evidence emerges.

“There is a gun the state has now, I guess after six years they a dug up this gun somewhere,” Defense Attorney Jennifer Thompson said.

Attorneys for the defense motioned for a continuance saying they have not had a chance to inspect what could be presented as the murder weapon.

“All we have received are three pictures of the gun and an email telling us the caliber. We don’t know what the serial is or what the make and model of the model is and I think all of this is going to be important,” Thompson said.

Friday, Judge Creed McGinley denied the oral motion as two of the three suspected killers, Zach Adams and Dylan Adams, watched inside the courtroom.

“In particular I wanted to address any particular calls that might have been made between Mr. Adams in his council,” a lawyer for Zach Adams said.

Also, lawyers for both Zach and Dylan Adams motioned for certain evidence to be removed from the case.

“Motion to quash hereby overruled. I don’t see the relevance of medical visits, incident reports, gang affiliation and trust account but the rest of those items could be relevant,” Judge Creed McGinley said.

The ruling means some of the evidence will be allowed in Dylan Adams’ trial but the judge would not make a decision just yet for Zach Adams.

“It would be premature at this time because I don’t know what the proof will actually show so I can’t weigh those matters because I don’t know what might be admissible in this case,” Judge McGinley said.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are charged with kidnapping, raping and killing 20-year-old nursing student, Holly Bobo.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Final jury selection takes place July 6. The trial begins July 10.