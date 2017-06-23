Quiet And Dry Weather Pattern Shaping Up Through Next Week

Weather Update:

This weekend looks pretty quiet. An area of high pressure will move in out of south central Canada. It will usher in unseasonably drier air back into Ohio and Tennessee Valley, at least through Tuesday. We’ll warm things up through the back end of next week with temps rebounding into the upper 80s and near 90.

