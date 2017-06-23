Quiet And Dry Weather Pattern Shaping Up Through Next Week

Weather Update:

After a wild day of weather across west Tennessee. The day started out with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. It raced across the area this morning. Then after a lull in the action much of the late morning into the afternoon. A cold front sparked a few thunderstorms which thankfully weakened as they cross the Mississippi River. Tonight we could still see a few light showers overnight, but thunder chances are nil.

This weekend look pretty quiet. An area of high pressure will move in out of south central Canada. It will usher in unseasonably drier air back into Ohio and Tennessee Valley, at least through Tuesday. We’ll warm things up through the back end of next week with temps rebounding into the upper 80s and near 90.

