Statement from Lane College regarding conviction of Brandon Banks

Below is the statement from Lane College President Logan Hampton regarding the decision rendered against Brandon Banks:

“Lane College is aware that a conviction has been rendered against Brandon Banks who transferred to the College in August 2015. Lane College decided to extend unexpected mercy upon Brandon Banks and allowed him to continue his education while awaiting his fate in court.

While at Lane College, Brandon Banks has been a model student. He has been well-mannered and respectful and has fulfilled the requirements that were demanded of him. However, a verdict has been reached that disqualifies Brandon from being a member of the Lane College family. It breaks our hearts when young people make bad decisions. Nonetheless, we cannot give up on them as God did not give up on us.

I pray for the victim, her family and all injured in this heinous crime,” said Logan Hampton, President of Lane College. “I pray this decision will speed her healing.

We in the Christian community have a responsibility to the victim and the convicted. So, I pray for those guilty of committing this crime and that the punishment that they receive will serve society,” Hampton added. “May the grace of God abide with us, church and community; victims, supporters, and family; the convicted and adjudicated.

In that day, when we all shall be judged by our Heavenly Father, may it be said to each of us, as written in the Holy Bible in Matthew 25:34-36, 40, “Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me. …Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.”