Two charged in fatal stabbing appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn.-Two women appear in court Friday, both charged in a fatal stabbing on Glendale Street.

Facing one count of second degree murder, Ebony Pruitt is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Her mother, Vernetta, is accused of tampering with evidence, allegedly hiding the knife, at another home nearby.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Both, are still in custody.