WEATHER UPDATE

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MEMPHIS HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF WEST TENNESSEE, NORTH MISSISSIPPI, ARKANSAS, MISSOURI, AND KENTUCKY.

Rain and a few showers will continue across the Mid-South through this evening as the remnants of tropical Depression Cindy move across the region. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with this activity and may result in flash flooding.

Rain chances will begin to taper off overnight. Dry weather is anticipated over much of the weekend as a cold front moves across the region in the wake of Cindy’s departure. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows generally in the 60s. temperatures will gradually trend upward through the middle to late part of next week with dry weather continuing through Wednesday.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com