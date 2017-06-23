West Tenn. lawyer disbarred two years after conviction of tampering with evidence

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-A Gibson County lawyer is disbarred nearly two years after she was convicted of tampering with evidence.

Edythe Christie was suspended from practicing law in September 2015. One month later, she was ordered to serve 150 days in jail.

Christie was found guilty that summer, during her son’s murder trial. John Christie later accepted a plea deal on a charge of reckless homicide, in the overdose death of his wife, Brittany.