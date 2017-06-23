West TN Veterans Committee holds annual lunchtime fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.-Today’s rain, even though it was heavy at times did not stop the West Tennessee Veterans Committee from hosting its yearly fundraiser.

This is the fifth year for the event. Half chickens and bologna were sold today during the lunchtime fundraiser.

Members tell us this is the only time they raise money throughout the year.

“We try not to make it too hard on anybody. We’re not just going out begging for money and everything. We keep our cost down, we do most of it ourselves but there are some costs we have for the program,” said Marty Clements with the West Tennessee Veterans Committee.

The organization has programs later in the year to remember the signing of the armistice, which happened on November 11.