Abundant Sunshine And Low Humidity Continues

Weather Update 10:53 PM CDT:

It was a pretty nice day out there today. We made it to 83 degrees for the high temperature. A similar day on the way for Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine and not very humid conditions. Enjoy it, it won’t last long around here this time of year.

The weather will be on the quiet side through at least mid week, though we have our eye on a disturbance which will be passing nearby on late Monday/early Tuesday. For now, it looks like this will be showers at best and mainly north of I-40. As for the rest of the week. We’ll warm things up on the back half of the week as we return to the upper 80s and 90s. It will also be very humid.

