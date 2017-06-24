Annual golf tournament benefits Teen Challenge Center

JACKSON, Tenn. – People gathered at the Shiloh golf course Saturday morning to test more than their swing.

The Teen Challenge Center hosted it’s 2nd annual golf tournament with all money benefiting the center.

The main focus of the center is to help men of all ages fight back against drugs, alcohol, and other life problems.

Center board member Pennie Hemby says she has seen the center change lives.

“It is a great program there is so many that goes in and they have their lives change,” said Hemby.

Director of the Center Jim Forakis has seen first hand the difference the 12 month program makes.

“We are a ministry,” said Forakis. “We help people that have life problems and its just amazing to see how they change.”

Leaders say there are now more than 250 Tennessee challenge centers across the country.