Friends and family remember Minister Willie Love Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friends and family came together to celebrate the late Minister Willie Love Jr. This is the second year Love’s friends and family have gathered at the Regional Inter-Faith Association Soup Kitchen to remember him. The room was filled with people, balloons, food and singing.

Love was known as a very giving man, even giving the socks off of his very own feet. His wife of 43 years says it was never about the money for her late husband but just loving people.

“He was a very upbeat man, he loved God, he loved his family, he loved people,” Love said about her husband. “He loved the ministry of reaching out to people in the community.”

The family donated $200 to RIFA today in honor of Mr. Love.

His daughter, Tiffany Newbill, said she promised her father she would keep his legacy alive. She plans on have these celebrations for years to come.