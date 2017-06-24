Jackson Shred event protects identities and environment

JACKSON, Tenn. – The tenth annual Shred Event took place this morning at the Jackson Fair Grounds.

“It has been fantastic,” Cynthia Wiel, Director of Consumer Affairs at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, said. “Representative Eldridge got here an hour before the event started. We had our biggest rush right as the event began.”

The event was for anyone to bring any document, that had important information on it, to be shredded. They could also bring expired medication so that law enforcement could dispose of it properly. The event wasn’t just to protect people,though, it was also for the environment.

“The beautiful thing is it keeps it from going into our landfills,” Representative Jimmy Eldridge said. “All the paper that is shredded here today will be recycled.”

Most people think that flushing their medicine down the drain, once it’s expired, is the best way to get rid of it. This may be doing more harm than good.

“People tend to flush the stuff down the toilet and it pollutes our waters,” Wiel said. “Representative Eldridge said you can try to clean that out of the water system but you can never fully get those drugs out of the system.”

This is an event people look forward to each year and Representative Eldridge plans to continue it for years to come.

It’s been very successful through the years. As A matter of fact, everybody will stop me during the year and ask if I’m gonna partner again and do this. I say absolutley,” Eldridge said. “We plan on doing it next year.”