Miss Tennessee Pageant week ends with the final competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — The big night has arrived…

“Go Christine. Let’s win this thing,” said Steven Williamson.

Pageant attendees line the street at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the final competition of the Miss Tennessee 2017 Scholarship Pageant.

“This is my first time here, and I just wanted to see what all goes on at the Miss Tennessee Pageant, and I’m just happy to be here,” said Demayah Killebrew.

The pageant has been a rich tradition in the Hub City for over 60 years, drawing crowds of people from all across the state.

“I always love coming to Miss Tennessee. Just to see all the hometown feel Jackson has to offer, and all of the gorgeous girls that are competing for this title,” said Emma Fletcher.

The competition is about more than just looks however, and over 92,000 dollars in scholarship money will be awarded to the winners.

“You know these aren’t beauty pageants anymore. These are scholarship pageants that help these girls go through college, and it really actually changes their lives completely,” said Donna Parks.

Each pageant attendee, there for their own reason.

“Oh I love the talent section,” Parks said, “I think that’s why I like the Miss America system so much.”

“What are you looking forward to most about tonight?” “Her winning,” Williamson said.

Saturday night, Miss Tennessee 2016 Grace Burgess will be passing her crown over to one of the 15 final contestants, but the big question on everyone’s mind…who will it be?