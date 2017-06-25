Weather Update 10:50 PM CDT



It will be another pleasant night for the area with temperatures falling through the 60s to around 60 degrees for the low temperature. Clear skies and low humidity will make for a perfect combo, great night to give the air conditioning a break.

This week:

we’ll continue the low humidity and cooler than average temperatures through Tuesday, though there is a chance of a few showers late Monday into Tuesday. The rainfall totals will be on the light side and not everyone will see rain with the feature. Tuesday itself looks mostly sunny and warm outside of the earlier rain chances. By Wednesday humidity and warmth will return to west Tennessee. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90. Afternoon storm chances will return by Friday.

