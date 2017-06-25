Butterflies released to remember loved ones

JACKSON, Tenn. – Aseracare of Jackson celebrated the lives of lost loved ones this year.

Aseracare takes care of patients who are terminally ill, whether it’s at their homes or in a hospital. Each year they have a butterfly release to remember the lives lost over the past year. Each butterfly represents one of those lives. Mark Pendergrass, Spiritual Care Coordinator, says he works with Aseracare to bring a little light into dark times.

“To come in at a time when there’s been a diagnosis of a terminal illness,” Pendergrass said. “To not be doom and gloom but to bring joy, to bring love to bring care and compassion.”

Aseracare also offers help to the families who have lost someone. They will work with them for months after to help them through the grieving process.