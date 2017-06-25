Caty Davis is Miss Tennessee 2017

JACKSON, Tenn. – “But I finally achieved the title of my dreams so I’m very, very excited,” Caty Davis, Miss Tennessee 2017, said.

Davis was crowned last night as the new Miss Tennessee. This was her fourth year to run for the Crown. She started doing pageants her sophomore year of high school. She said that she loves to sing and that’s what got her started finding out how to show that talent on stage.

“The Miss America system popped up and I looked into it,” Davis said. “I found out so much more about it. I’ve fallen in love with it since then.”

Last year, Davis was the runner up to Grace Burgess. She knew that if she wanted to come back and win this year she would have to put in even more work.

“I put alot of pressure on myself. I felt pressure from others too because I really wanted to make them proud,” Davis said. “But I also know I have worked 100 times harder than I did last year.”

She says she doesn’t remember much once her name was called. She remembers holding hands with Christine Williamson and then…

“Well I honestly can’t remember what I was feeling or like what even happened or what Alison said,” Davis said.

Her next step, competing for an even bigger title.

“Miss America… I can’t believe it,” Davis said. “When I put the crown on this morning I said I’m Miss Tennessee. I can’t believe it. So Miss America is next in Atlantic City.”

As Miss Tennessee, Davis will travel to schools and events speaking on families that are impacted by substance abuse and the character education trait respect.

Good luck Caty! The Hub City is rooting for you.