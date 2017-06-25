Local West Jackson church holds benefit for injured member

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local congregation came together today to raise the spirit of one of their members down on her luck.

Destiny church in West Jackson held an event to collect donations for Katina Burton, member of their church who fell off a ladder while doing volunteer work.

Church members say, Burton broke her leg in three places from the fall and will be out of work for about a year.

“We call it love on display,” said Pastor of Destiny church Rhonda Pettigrew, “Just so that we can show the love of God and be a blessing to our sister and whatever we can do to help. I believe that’s what were called to do as believers.”

Burton says she is appreciative for the fellowship of her church members. She says her leg is healing slowly, but surely.