Perfect Evening!

Weather Update 6:30 PM CDT

As promised it was a perfect weekend with plenty of sunshine and no humidity! Tonight if you have any plans you are good to go. in fact if you have any yard work to get done. I’d suggest doing it the next day or so before things become more humid by late week. Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall relatively quickly through the 70s. Otherwise, it will be all quiet on the weather front. I’ll have a full update of the forecast coming up on ABC/CBS 7 Eyewitness News at 10:00 PM. I’ll see you then!

