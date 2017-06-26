39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival to kick off this weekend

Get in touch with your roots at an upcoming festival.

The 39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival will kick off Friday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in Wayne Jerrolds River Park.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 12:00 p.m. in Town Square and features food, music, and shopping.

The headlining performer is Bobby Osborne and The Rocky Top X-Press.

The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 925-8181.