39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival to kick off this weekend

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

SAVANNAH, Tenn. –Get in touch with your roots at an upcoming festival.

The 39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival will kick off Friday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in Wayne Jerrolds River Park.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 12:00 p.m. in Town Square and features food, music, and shopping.

The headlining performer is Bobby Osborne and The Rocky Top X-Press.

The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (731) 925-8181.