BREAKING: 2nd Carroll Co. home invasion suspect in custody

PARIS, Tenn. — A man facing an attempted murder charge in a Carroll County home invasion that sent an elderly woman to the hospital has been arrested.

James Hill, 34, of New Johnsonville was arrested Monday morning at a motel in Paris, according to the Paris Police Department.

Police say a tip from a concerned citizen alerted them to the Terrace Woods Lodge where Hill was spotted in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a release from the department.

Hill initially identified himself as John Smith, but police later found his state-issued ID. They also reported finding two hypodermic needles on his person during a pat down.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also charged three women staying at the motel— Samantha Hollowell, Brittany Corbitt and Jennifer Hisey, all of Camden — with accessory after the fact of a felony for their roles in helping Hill avoid authorities, according to the release.

Hill is charged with attempted first-degree murder in a June 19 home invasion in the Buena Vista community that sent a 96-year-old woman to the hospital.

Hill’s suspected accomplice, Dakota Baggett, was arrested June 20 after he and Hill were spotted by a Camden police officer at a gas station.

Baggett was taken into custody, but Hill ran from police and reportedly changed clothes at a nearby Dollar Tree.

Hill was also wanted by authorities in Benton, Henry and Humphreys counties.