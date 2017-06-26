Former assistant DA under investigation, no longer with office

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local prosecutor is under investigation on allegations of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

As of June 21, former 25th Judicial District assistant district attorney Bob Gray is no longer employed with the district attorney’s office, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI received a request the day before from the office of District Attorney General Mike Dunavant to investigate Gray on allegations of theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to TBI spokesperson Susan Niland.

The investigation is ongoing. Gray has not been charged at this time.

District Attorney General Dunavant has recused himself and has asked the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in Nashville to appoint a pro tem special prosecutor, according to Niland.