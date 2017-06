Jackson Teen Theatre to perform “The Music Man”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Young actors hit the stage to perform in a well-known show.

Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30, Jackson Teen Theatre will present “The Music Man” at The Ned in downtown Jackson.

Thursday’s shows will start at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Friday’s show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 for the matinee and $10 to $12 for evening performances.

For tickets and more information, call (731) 425-8397.