Kids enjoy ‘Splash Day’ at Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds and hundreds of kids had some special fun Monday at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Day campers from across the city were at the ballpark for the Jackson Generals’ annual Splash Day.

The kids came ready to get wet with a little help from the Jackson Fire Department.

Organizers say the kids always have a blast and can’r resist getting soaked.

“They look forward to bringing the kids out and kind of breaking up what they’re doing in their day-to-day operations this summer,” Jackson Generals General Manager Jason Compton said.

Day camp organizers say the kids look forward to the fun every year.