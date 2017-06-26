Light Rain Possible Overnight; Then Much Warmer This Week

Weather Update:

A few light showers are moving across portions of West Tennessee. Showers are expected to persist through the overnight hours. The main upper wave will move east overnight. There could be a few additional showers develop overnight as it passes.

Through mid-week it will be on the quiet side. However the temperatures will be on the rise along with the humidity. Heat Index will likely be back in the mid to upper 90s again. By Friday deeper moisture will be in place allowing for afternoon convection. A cold front will push from the Ohio Valley into the Tennessee Valley Saturday and linger through much of the weekend. For now, rain is a fairly safe bet. We’ll see if that changes later though.

