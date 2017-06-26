Madison Co. church van flips in Missouri, 12 sent to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A rollover crash in Missouri involving a church van from Madison County sent 12 people to the hospital on Saturday. More than half of the victims are minors, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Inspiring Ministries International posted pictures of the accident on Facebook.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 about seven miles north of Portageville. Troopers said the van had a tire blowout, causing it to run off the road and overturn.

Investigators said three people were seriously hurt, including the 38-year-old driver, and went by medical helicopter to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Troopers said nine others went by ambulance to the same hospital.

The church posted this message on its Facebook page Sunday: “We are so thankful to each of you for the outpouring of concern and support that you’ve shown towards Inspiring Ministries International especially those involved in the wreck on yesterday. Please continue to pray for those involved as well as our entire church family. We have recognized the miraculous hand of God in this and we will continue to testify of his grace and mercy!”

The 38-year-old driver is listed in fair condition. St. Francis Medical Center said the other 11 people listed on the crash report are not at the hospital.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to several church leaders for comment but did not get a response.