Man accused of having loaded gun in Muse Park faces charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man police say had a gun in Muse Park on Friday is now facing charges.

Lamar McKnuckles was reportedly held at gunpoint by police because officers say he was armed and refused to follow commands.

An affidavit says a .9-mm pistol fell out of McKnuckles’ shorts and hit the ground.

He’s charged with having a gun while on parole and resisting arrest.