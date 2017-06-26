Mugshots : Madison County : 6/23/17 – 6/26/17 June 26, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/39Jordan Winston Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Schavral Wallace Theft over $1,000, theft under $999, identity theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Angela Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Amber Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Angel Baker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Brandon Thompson DUI, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Brandon Woodson Burglary of motor vehicle, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Cameron Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Cordale Wilkes Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Dana Huffman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Dejuante Boyd Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Denise Chatman Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Douglas Beckham No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Eric Koon Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Isaac Perkins Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Javaris Kinnie Theft under $999, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39Jaydon Nethery DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Jimmy Osborne Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39Jimmy Womble Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule I drug violations, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39John Hicks DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Joseph Williamson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Joshua Tatum DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Lamar McKnuckles Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Mario Munoz Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Marketa Kinnon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39William Diffee Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Marquis Greer Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Marrikus Nesby Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Nathaniel Cannon Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Olando Waller Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Paris Maclin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Shikia Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Stephaine Morris No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Stephanie Wiggins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Steven Baker Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Takeea Douglass Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Teresa Lavender Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Tracy Standridge Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Treva Watkins Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore