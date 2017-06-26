Mugshots : Madison County : 6/23/17 – 6/26/17

1/39 Jordan Winston Simple domestic assault

2/39 Schavral Wallace Theft over $1,000, theft under $999, identity theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, criminal simulation

3/39 Angela Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

4/39 Amber Moore Failure to appear



5/39 Angel Baker Simple domestic assault

6/39 Brandon Thompson DUI, evading arrest

7/39 Brandon Woodson Burglary of motor vehicle, criminal trespass

8/39 Cameron Smith Failure to appear



9/39 Cordale Wilkes Harassment

10/39 Dana Huffman Violation of community corrections

11/39 Dejuante Boyd Theft under $500

12/39 Denise Chatman Disorderly conduct



13/39 Douglas Beckham No charges entered

14/39 Eric Koon Simple domestic assault

15/39 Isaac Perkins Aggravated assault

16/39 Javaris Kinnie Theft under $999, violation of community corrections



17/39 Jaydon Nethery DUI, violation of implied consent law

18/39 Jimmy Osborne Simple domestic assault

19/39 Jimmy Womble Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule I drug violations, open container law

20/39 John Hicks DUI



21/39 Joseph Williamson Violation of community corrections

22/39 Joshua Tatum DUI

23/39 Lamar McKnuckles Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, resisting stop/arrest

24/39 Mario Munoz Simple domestic assault



25/39 Marketa Kinnon Failure to appear

26/39 William Diffee Failure to comply

27/39 Marquis Greer Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/39 Marrikus Nesby Failure to appear



29/39 Nathaniel Cannon Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/39 Olando Waller Criminal trespass

31/39 Paris Maclin Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/39 Shikia Pirtle Failure to appear



33/39 Stephaine Morris No charges entered

34/39 Stephanie Wiggins Simple domestic assault

35/39 Steven Baker Theft under $999

36/39 Takeea Douglass Failure to appear



37/39 Teresa Lavender Assault, vandalism

38/39 Tracy Standridge Simple domestic assault

39/39 Treva Watkins Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.